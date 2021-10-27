Women of Rohtas Nagar demonstrated against new liquor shops in Delhi

Protesting against the chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s decision to open new liquor shops in Delhi, hundreds of women of Natthu Colony in Rohtas Nagar area on Tuesday staged demonstration with brooms and thalis in the area.

The women alleged that instead of providing drinking water to the people of the area, Delhi government is opening new liquor shops.

The demonstrators, led by leader of the Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, took a pledge that they would not allow to open liquor shops. Local BJP MLA Jitendra Mahajan and workers of Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha were also present at the demonstration.

Addressing the protesters, Bidhuri said that with the new liquor policy in Delhi, the Delhi government wants to flood the capital with alcohol. The government is not concerned about that the decision will affect the younger generation, jeopardise safety of women and many people will become addicted to alcohol, Biduhri alleged at the demonstration.

“This government is only concerned with its treasury, more than one thousand new liquor shops are now being opened. The entire business of liquor has been awarded to private players. These people will now decide the quality and rate of the liquor,” the leader of the Opposition alleged.

Now women have come forward against the new liquor policy and this movement will continue throughout Delhi, threatened Bidhuri.