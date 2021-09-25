Famous women’s rights activist, poet and author Kamla Bhasin passed away on Saturday. She was 75. Informing this Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia tweeted “Deeply saddened by the demise of #KamlaBhasin ji. She was a stalwart of the women’s movement in India. My deepest condolences to her family and her loved ones. She will always remain an inspiration for many of us.”

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also took to Twitter to condole her death.

He shared her poem and posted a message, “Farewell to the inspiring Kamla Bhasin, voice of women’s empowerment, heroine of girls’ education, immortal poet.” Social media especially Twitter was full of condolence messages by eminent personalities.

Reacting on her death activist Kavita Srivastava said on Twitter Bhasin breathed her last around 3 am. Bhasin has been a prominent voice in the women’s movement in India and other South Asian countries.

“Kamla Bhasin, our dear friend, passed away around 3am today 25th Sept. This is a big setback for the women’s movement in India and the South Asian region. She celebrated life whatever the adversity. Kamla you will always live in our hearts. In Sisterhood, which is in deep grief,” Kavita Srivastava tweeted.

The chant of ‘Azaadi’ which echoed across protest sites in the country is said to have been popularised by Bhasin as a feminist slogan against patriarchy.

Even Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan said Kamla Bhasin was not only a women’s rights activist but also a philanthropist who set up and helped setting up many fine public Interest institutions like Jagori in Himachal Pradesh and School for democracy in Rajasthan.

“She will be missed by many. May her soul rest in peace,” he tweeted.

Social activist Harsh Mander also expressed grief at her passing away.

“Immense grief at passing of Kamla Bhasin. She has been and will remain a massive influence on many generations, teaching us by word, action, poetry, song & storytelling the equality of genders. She loved life, loved people,” he tweeted.