Will soon issue directions to deploy bus marshals as home guards: Gahlot

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot on Saturday said that he will soon issue directions to the Home Department for deploying the bus marshals as Home Guards.

Talking to reporters, the Minister said the step is being taken in view of effectively using the trained manpower and safeguarding their jobs.

Gahlot told reporters that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had asked him to issue the directions for deployment of the bus marshals as Home Guards, as trained manpower is not easy to get.

He said the marshals have proven their skill in handling situations, especially making women feel safe while travelling in buses.

The step will not only let government retain trained manpower, but, will also ensure job security to them, as many come from humble backgrounds, he added.

Overall, they have provided the passengers a safe environment to travel, Gahlot said.

He further alleged that several obstacles were being created by different departments in the working of the bus marshals and their salaries have not been released by the Finance Department, despite repeated directions given by him.

Dismissing claims that government wanted to remove the civil defence volunteers, Gehlot said making any such statement would be wrong, rather the CM has always batted for the welfare of the volunteers.

The government stands with the bus marshals, Gehlot stressed, adding they have written a note to the L-G for release of the pending salaries, and deployment of marshals in place of home guards in non-disaster work situation.