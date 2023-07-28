Who is Nargis, 25-year-old killed by cousin Irfan in Malviya Nagar, Delhi?

A 25-year-old girl Nargis was killed by her spurned lover on Friday in Malviya Nagar, Delhi after she refused to marry him. The accused has been detained in connection with the murder. A rod was also located near the woman’s body, which was recovered close to Vijay Mandal Park.

The accused Irfan has been detained by the police.

As per a PTI report, the police were informed at 12:08 pm about a man attacking a woman at Vijay Mandal Park in Malviya Nagar’s Shivalik A Block before fleeing the scene.

Chandan Chowdhary, deputy commissioner of police for South Delhi, stated: “We received information that a 25-year-old woman’s body was discovered close to Aurbindo College in Malviya Nagar. Her body was discovered next to an iron rod. Initial inquiry indicates that a rod was used to attack the girl. Additional research is being done.”

Who is Nargis

Nargis was a student of Kamala Nehru College and was Irfan’s cousin and since she was a Muslim, Irfan had sent a marriage proposal to her. Irfan works as a delivery boy.

The murderer, Irfan, who lives in Sangam Vihar had been stalking her for quite some time. Nargis’ family members refused his marriage proposal which left Irfan fuming. On Friday, the victim Nargis, and Irfan went to the park together, and that’s when Irfan struck the victim with an iron rod. He left the rod at the spot and left.