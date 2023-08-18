Who is Naresh Balyan? AAP MLA whose phone call with gangster on ‘vasooli’ has sparked political uproar

Naresh Balyan is an AAP MLA who represents the Uttam Nagar constituency of New Delhi. He has been outspoken about fighting corruption but recently came under fire because of his connections to a criminal.

He has served as the DDC Chairman – South Delhi and was a councillor from 2012 onwards. A member of the Delhi Jal Board, he was elected as the MLA representing Uttam Nagar in 2015. He was re-elected to the Delhi legislative assembly in 2020.

He is currently in the news as a result of an audio recording in which gangster Kapil Sangwan and the AAP MLA are overheard speaking on the phone. ‘Vasooli’ (recovery) is the main topic of discussion, in particular planning and targeting.

The release of this audio recording by a national media channel has generated upheaval in Delhi’s political landscape, particularly in the lead-up to the Lok Sabha elections.

In the recording, the gangster advises the MLA to turn off the speaker to avoid detection. This is followed by a detailed conversation about further plans.

Within the audio, the MLA asks, “Kis par karna hai?” (Whom do you want to do it to?), to which the gangster responds that Guru Charan, a builder in Puran sector is on his list. The gangster suggests that if the MLA arranges it, he will make the necessary phone calls.

The revelation of this audio tape by a national media outlet has altered Delhi’s political climate. The tape suggests that gangsters in Delhi have gained confidence thanks to the AAP MLA, which has led to their repeated targeting of builders.

In one of the cases, vasooli was done from Guru Charan, the owner of ASD Builder. He was even given the death threat if he didn’t. In reaction, Guru Charan filed a complaint with the Delhi police department’s Mohan Garden station, which led to police intervention. The constant attempts by thugs to harm Guru Charan and other businesspeople in Delhi were also emphasized by his son.

The discovery of the AAP MLA’s involvement in this extortion scam has generated a political controversy in Delhi.

Being a flag bearer of anti-corruption, in September 21, 2015, Balyan had reported to the police that a bogus letter bearing his fraudulent signature had been circulated online. According to the letter, Balyan purchased onions from the government for Rs 26 per kg and then sold them for Rs 30 per kg. Balyan claimed that the falsified letter’s language was absurd and that the government does not provide its MLAs onions to sell.