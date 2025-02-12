Warm days ahead, predicts IMD as min temp recorded at 10 °C above normal

After almost three months of winter season, the minimum temperature of Delhi notched above 10 degrees Celsius on Wednesday while the weather department predicted warmer days ahead.

Moreover, India Meteorological Department (IMD) also predicted strong surface winds for three days during the day time.

Advertisement

According to the IMD, the minimum temperature in the city stood at 11.6 degrees Celsius while the maximum recorded at 26.5 degrees Celsius.

Advertisement

The Met Department added that during the past 24 hours, the day temperature has risen by 1-2℃ in many parts of Delhi. However, the city’s AQI stood at 212 under the ‘poor’ category, showing an improvement from recorded a day before at 298, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) stated.

The credit for the improvement in the air goes to the strong surface winds that kept blowing throughout the day.