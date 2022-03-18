Vice President celebrates Holi with school children

The Vice President, M. Venkaiah Naidu today celebrated Holi with school children and Secretariat staff at Uprashtrapati Nivas. Children from four Delhi schools, including those run by MCD, visited the Vice President’s residence and greeted him on the occasion of Holi. The Vice President was delighted when the enthusiastic children recited patriotic poems.

The vice president interacted with the children and answered their questions. In reply to a question from a student whether he ever gets demotivated, he said, “No, I don’t get demotivated, but sometimes, I get disillusioned when some parliamentarians do not behave up to standards in the House.” He said that Sardar Patel was the source of inspiration for him as he admired his strong willpower.

When a student asked how he balanced his official duties and family responsibilities, Vice President Naidu said, “During my active political career, I could not do justice to the family but after becoming the Vice President, now I do try to spend time with my family.” He further added that “As the Vice President and Chairman of Rajya Sabha, I have constitutional duties and obligations to perform, but I always make it a point to talk to my granddaughter and grandson.”

The Vice President advised the youngsters to always love and respect their mother, motherland and mother-tongue. “Live and work for the protection of unity, integrity and sovereignty of the country,” he told them. Highlighting our age-old values of ‘share and care’, Vice President Naidu urged the students to develop a compassionate attitude.

Earlier in the day, the President, Ram Nath Kovind and the Vice President, Venkaiah Naidu exchanged Holi greetings over the phone. The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi also wrote to the Vice President conveying his good wishes and greetings on the auspicious occasion of Holi.