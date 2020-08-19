The Indian Institute of Technology Madras bagged the first place in the HRD Ministry’s Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) 2020 released by Vice president M Venkaiah Naidu today.

IIT Mumbai and IIT Delhi clinched the second and third place respectively.

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bangalore stood at the fourth place, while IIT Kharagpur was at fifth in the prestigious institutes of national importance and central universities category.

The ranking, which aims to promote innovation among Indian educational institutions, assess colleges and varsities on criteria ranging from support for entrepreneurship development to innovative learning method, intellectual property generation, technology transfer and commercialisation among other aspects.

Naidu lauded the effort and said Innovation is the key defining feature of human progress.

The new National Education Policy has a focus on this aspect, he said. HRD Minister , Ramesh Pokhriyal was also present at the event.