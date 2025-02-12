Future innovators shine at AOT’s premier hackathon

Academy of Technology (AOT) proudly concluded Frost Hacks 1.0, a 36-hour national-level hackathon held from 7-9 February in the institute campus at Adisaptagram. The grand finale, which attracted 49 teams from top institutions across India, showcased the creativity and innovation of young minds in tackling real-world challenges.

The participating teams, selected through a rigorous evaluation process by eminent judges from prestigious institutions such as IITs, NITs, IIEST, University of Calcutta, and Jadavpur University, demonstrated remarkable problem-solving skills and technical expertise. Initially, over 1,800 registrations were received, with participants then required to submit proposals. These proposals were thoroughly evaluated, ensuring that only the most innovative and feasible solutions progressed to the final round. The hackathon was centred on eight critical themes: Education, fitness & sports, green tech, hardware, healthcare, open innovation, Web 3.0, and wildlife & environment, ensuring a diverse range of solutions.

Throughout the 36-hour competition, participants were guided by experienced mentors who provided technical support while internal evaluators from AOT tracked progress and posed periodic challenges. The venue was filled with energy, collaboration, and creativity as teams worked tirelessly to develop scalable and impactful solutions.

