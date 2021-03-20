Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Friday virtually inaugurated three public utility projects which falls under the jurisdiction of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation( SDMC).

Under these projects, the foundation laying ceremony of an automated multilevel puzzle car parking in Nizamuddin took place and a memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed with the NTPC for setting up of a Solar Panel e-Charging station.

Additionally, modern equipment installed at 19 SDMC’s dispensaries and vaccination centres were dedicated to the citizens. On the occasion, Choubey said that the Narendra Modi Government was working on “a war footing” to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

He assured that the Union Health Ministry will ensure uninterrupted supply of Covid vaccines to Delhi and that it will be provided for every citizen living in the city. Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, who was present on the occasion, said that inauguration of three public utility projects showed that the civic agency was dedicated to provide better services to its citizens.

He said, “The automated multilevel puzzle car parking in Nizamuddin will ease parking menace in the area. Recently, the Corporation has inaugurated two fully automated multilevel car parkings in Green Park and Lajpat Nagar. With the setting up of an eCharging Station, people living in the city will be benefited.”