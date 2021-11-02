Union minister Krishan Pal inaugurated welfare projects for Badarpur

Union minister of state, Social Justice and Empowerment, Krishan Pal Gurjar on Monday inaugurated slew of welfare projects for Badarpur residents in Delhi.

The Union minister initiated the construction of three parks as well as a bridge and roads, said Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, leader of the Opposition in Delhi Assembly and BJP legislator from Badarpur.

The minister inaugurated the construction of a new road from Sector-37 to Mithapur bridge along Gurgaon Canal in Molarband extension, Bidhuri said. The construction work of two parks in Molarband extension and beautification of another park has been started.

World’s largest eco-park is being developed on 885 acres of land in the Badarpur area, which will prove to be a lifeline for the entire Delhi and its surrounding area, the Union minister said after inaugurating the projects.

The park will have greenery as well as facilities like a yoga center, fitness zone, playgrounds, meditation and jogging park, fountains, zoo, musical fountain, herbal garden, sculpture garden, butterfly park, and museum, Gurjar said.

The highway connecting Kalindi Kunj to Mumbai Highway via Mithapur will decongest the Mathura Road traffic, said Gurjar. Apart from this, the construction of new bridges on the Agra Canal will ensure hassle free convenience for people, said Gurjar.

On this occasion, Bidhuri said that the people of the area are grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union minister Nitin Gadkari for all these welfare schemes. With the completion of these projects, the map of entire Delhi will change, said Bidhuri.