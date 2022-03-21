Two rob auto-rickshaw driver on pretext of taking him to cops

An officer with the Delhi Police said on Monday that two people were arrested for robbing an auto-rickshaw driver under the guise of taking him to the police station to demand a higher charge.

Anil Singh (38) and Sonu Pal (37) were named as the suspects (27).

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Gaurav Sharma, an auto driver filed a complaint on Sunday, alleging that he stopped his auto-rickshaw in Kishangarh parking lot and was walking towards his home at around 12 a.m.

As he approached Gaushala Gate No. 2, two lads in an auto-rickshaw approached from behind and began arguing, demanding that he explain why he took extra money from Nepali passengers and accompany them to a local police station.

Out of fear, “he sat with them and after going some distance, the accused snatched his auto-rickshaw key and cash of Rs 1,620 and fled away from there,” the DCP said.

On the basis of his statement, a case was filed at the Kishangarh police station under sections 356, 379, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, and an inquiry was launched.

The accused were apprehended by a police unit who raided specific sites.

(with inputs from IANS)