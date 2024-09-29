Two gangsters held for firing at a sweetshop in Outer Delhi’s Nangloi

Two shooters of jailed gangster Deepak Boxer and Gogi gang were nabbed for firing at a sweetshop in Outer Delhi’s Nangloi area in pursuit of their demand for extortion money, the police said on Sunday.

The assailants were identified as Hariom and Jatin who carried out the shootout on the instructions of a gangster lodged in Tihar.

The incident occurred on Saturday when the two bike-borne assailants fired upon the employees of the shop. They also threw extortion slips featuring coloured photographs of deceased gangsters Gogi alongside that of Kuldeep Fazza and the names of jailed gangsters Deepak Boxer, Ankesh Lakra, and Vishal to threaten the shop owner.

A case in this regard was registered at the Nangloi police station on the same day.

Giving details about the arrest, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special cell) Pratiksha Godara said Jatin received instructions from jailed gangster Ankesh Lakra about ten days ago to fire at a sweet shop to extort money and he in turn persuaded Hari Om to participate in the shooting.

They were provided with a country-made pistol and bullets by gangster Ankesh Lakra to carry out the shooting, added Godara.

Based on technical and manual surveillance as well as with the help of police informers, the police arrested both the shooters from North-west Delhi’s Rohini area. The team recovered a semi-automatic pistol along with five bullets and the motorcycle used in the commission of the crime was also recovered, said the DCP.

The arrest came close on the heels of three back-to-back firing incidents in a span of 24 hours on Saturday that shook the national capital. The police team has yet to make an arrest in the other two firing cases.