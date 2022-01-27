TPDDL urges consumers to pledge for ‘Samajhdari Ki Choice’

On the occasion of Republic Day, Tata Power-DDL urged its consumers to make ‘Samajhdari Ki Choice’. Samajhdari Ki Choice is an umbrella campaign under which Tata Power-DDL aims to educate its consumers about sustainable practices, energy conservation methods, benefits of smart meters, roof top solar installations, digital service options etc.

Some of these offerings include Smart Interactive Bill, Sanlaap- Virtual Hearing for New Connection, Value Added Services and New Connection Status Tracker.

The smart interactive bill is a new avatar of the erstwhile interactive bill laden with features like: Subsidy Calculator, Billing Details, Service Request, Important Information Request like – Know Your Tariff and Total Energy Charges, Know Your Meter Video, Your Profile – Email & Contact Number of Consumer; Billing Analysis, Payment History, Consumption Pattern, Payment Centres & Schemes/ Offers Section, Complaint Registration, Smart Meter Alerts and Chatbot Integration.

The link for the interactive bill will be shared via SMS and on Whatsapp for consumers who have opted for e-bill.

Sanlaap is the hearing for New Connection Applicants would be carried out through online mode.

This is a special contactless service, launched for the safety of the consumers. Consumers can simply book their appointment. Value Added Services has been launched in view of the changing dynamics & customer preferences, the company has created a dedicated web page, Smart Niwas for delighting its customers with ‘behind the meter services’ and providing a one-stop solution to help them optimise their energy usage.

Smart Niwas offers home automation solutions that can be controlled& operated remotely simply using a smartphone or a tablet.

And lastly, New Connection Status Tracker, is the notification tracker module is a single-window platform to know the current status, the reason for suspension if any, upload deficit documents and even book online appointments for hearing. It has been benchmarked against industry standards.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Dwijadas Basak, Chief- Commercial, Tata Power-DDL said, Sustainability is the need of the future. As a Utility of the Future, we are focussed on amplifying our digital offerings and becoming green and sustainable energy utility. Digital modes not only help to establish two-way communication with our consumers but also help in addressing their issues on a real-time basis.