The rise of bio-enzymes: Sustainable cleaning for a better future

In recent years, bio–enzymes have surged in popularity as effective organic cleaning solutions. These natural cleaners are created through the fermentation of citrus fruits, jaggery, and water. This fermentation process cultivates beneficial bacteria that generate enzymes capable of breaking down waste, stains, soils, and unpleasant odours. As the bacteria work on the stains, they decompose the molecules into smaller particles, which are then consumed by the bacteria and ultimately converted into carbon dioxide and water.

Bio-enzymatic cleaners offer numerous benefits. They promote sustainable living, are environmentally safe, and support a zero-waste lifestyle. Unlike conventional chemical cleaners, bio–enzymes can penetrate small crevices and cracks to eliminate hard-to-reach stains. They are also more affordable and do not pollute water sources. By using bio–enzymes, households can contribute to a cleaner and healthier environment.

Bio-enzyme cleaners contain different types of enzymes, each targeting specific types of stains. Proteases are effective in breaking down protein-based molecules such as blood and food, while lipases break down fats and grease. Amylases target starch molecules, and cellulases soften fabrics and restore colour to fibres. This variety makes bio–enzymes versatile and capable of addressing a wide range of cleaning needs.

The applications of bio–enzymes are extensive. They can be used as multipurpose cleaners and disinfectants for various home surfaces, including flooring, glass windows, and countertops. They are particularly effective in cleaning greasy utensils and can repel small insects, ants, and cockroaches. They are perfect for cleaning bathroom sinks and toilets, as well as tiles and grout, where bacteria can enter small cracks. Additionally, bio–enzymes can be used to de-clog drains, remove limescale deposits from taps and steel appliances, and clean pesticides and chemicals from fruits and vegetables. Essentially, they act as natural pesticides and herbicides.

Vasudha Binjani, founder of Miracle Enzyme, believes that “a small change today might not change our world, but it will help you leave behind a better world for our children.” Binjani emphasizes the importance of sustainability in our daily lives, warning that neglecting it now could result in a future where our children lack a thriving ecosystem to enjoy.

The mission of Miracle Enzyme is to spread awareness about sustainable living through bio-enzyme-based solutions for home cleaning. The company aims to reach every corner of society, including schools and colleges, to enlighten individuals about the benefits of bio–enzymes. This simple solution, crafted from waste peels, jaggery, and water, undergoes a three-month fermentation process, resulting in a powerful and eco-friendly cleaning agent. The company conducts workshops to educate individuals about the benefits of bio–enzymes and sustainable living. Over 10,000 people have attended these workshops, and ongoing support is provided to 500 individuals through text.

Bio–enzymes offer a potent and eco-friendly alternative for household cleaning and environmental conservation. Through ongoing education and active community involvement, the widespread use of bio–enzymes can significantly benefit our planet. By embracing small, sustainable practices now, we can ensure a healthier and cleaner world for future generations.

The writer is an environment enthusiast and an animal welfare activist, and is the Founder of Kaloms Ideas Welfare Foundation. She is also a chartered accountant.