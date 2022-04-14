Three held in Sangam Vihar murder case

Delhi Police’s Special cell has arrested three absconding criminals wanted in the Sangam Vihar murder case.

The accused arrested on Wednesday night were identified as Mohammed Rashid, Deepak alias Deepu and Ronit alias Debu. They are involved in more than ten cases.

Two pistols with eight live cartridges were recovered from their possession.

DCP of Special Cell, Jasmit Singh said that Inspector Ishwar Singh and ACP Attar Singh were working on an information to nab the trio.

“On April 10, the three accused along with their associates came heavily armed with firearms, lathis etc at a meat shop being run by one Rahul in G-Block in Sangam Vihar, to settle scores with him. The accused attacked all those in the shop including Rahul’s uncle Hukum Singh. He died on the spot. Rahul, who was the main target, however, escaped unhurt,” said Mr Singh.

Based on an input that Rashid would be coming near Khanpur to meet his associates, the police laid a trap. The police team spotted Rashid with Deepak. On being asked to surrender, they tried to flee were overpowered.

A case under appropriate sections of the law was registered at PS Special cell in this regard.

Debu was arrested at their instance from nearby area of Kalkaji temple.

“Notably, Rahul with his family members had mercilessly beaten Rashid and his associates in March. To avenge that humiliation, the attack was planned,” said the police official.

The accused could be clearly seen in CCTV footage recorded on a camera near the spot. The video had gone viral.

Further interrogation of the three arrested is on to arrest their remaining associates.