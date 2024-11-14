Thick blanket of fog envelops city for second day, dip in temps

The national capital was enveloped in a thick blanket of fog for the second day on Thursday, resulting in reduction of visibility across the city and a dip in temperatures.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city recorded its lowest minimum temperature of the season so far at 16.1 degrees Celsius, three points above the normal while the maximum temperature settled at 27.8 degree Celsius.

The weather department has predicted a more dense fog in the coming days as the minimum temperature is likely to fall by 2-3 degree C over the North and Northwest parts of the country in the coming week.

A moderate fog was reported at Palam (IGIA) airport in the morning and the lowest visibility was recorded at 300 meters at 7 am which improved thereafter becoming 500 meters at 10 am.

While Safdarjung airport recorded lowest visibility of 400 meters at 7 am which deteriorated thereafter becoming 250 meters at 10 am, the weather department stated.

The visibility at several airports in the northern part of the country dropped below a thousand meters at 8 am with Amritsar and Hindon airports recording zero meters while Chandigarh airport recording 500 meters among others. However, the visibility later improved after sunrise, having caused diversion of flights in the morning.

In a post on X, the Delhi International Airport Department stated, “all flight operations are presently normal. Passengers are advised to check directly with their airlines for the latest updates on their flights”.

The maximum and minimum temperature in the city is in the range of 26-28 degrees C and 11-17 degrees C respectively, the IMD stated.