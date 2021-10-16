The count of fresh Covid-19 cases in Delhi falls to 26

The single-day Covid-19 cases in the city declined to 26 on Friday from 28 on Thursday following 59,653 tests conducted to identify such infected persons, according to the Delhi government’s latest health bulletin. The positivity rate also fell to 0.04 per cent from 0.05 per

cent the day before.

There was no coronavirus-linked death reported from anywhere in the national capital.

While 36 virus cases recovered and were discharged by different hospitals, 104 such patients were getting medication under the home-quarantine system.

The active cases of Covid-19 were counted to be 327, the bulletin pointed out. The total number of containment zones stood at 99.

The count of people who got vaccinated during the past 24 hours was 75,734 and those who got their first dose numbered 28,393. The cumulative figure for those who got their both vaccine doses was 67,52,537, the bulletin added.