Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia here on Tuesday converted 10 schools in his Patparganj Assembly constituency into hunger relief camps, to serve lunch and dinner to about 20,000 people.

Sisodia visited the constituency in morning to review food distribution arrangements and shelter facilities for the lockdown-hit in Delhi.

Assuring people of all help, Sisodia highlighted the Arvind Kejriwal government’s efforts and said relief teams were working 24 day in and day out to feed everyone in need.

“No one in Delhi will suffer from hunger. We have ensured ample flow of food to 10 centres in Patparganj itself. We’ll tide over Covid-19 together,” he said.

The Delhi government’s relief team was working to ensure food supply to the poor in every locality of Patparganj.

The 10 schools, converted as food distribution centres, are: Govt Co-ed Senior Secondary School, Chilla; RSKVA West Vinod Nagar; RSKV, J J Colony Khichripur; MCD Primary School, Dhobi Ghat, Block 6,7,8; RSKV/SBV East Vinod Nagar; RSKV/SBV Patparganj; RSKV/SBV Mandawali No.1; RSKV/SBV Mandawali No 3; EDMC Primary school Chander Vihar; and EDMC Primary School, Mandawali village.