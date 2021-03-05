The Statesman has launched their first boutique project—Statesman Chambers—in the heart of the city, New Delhi. The private business center offers all forms of professional-luxurious comforts for arbitration, conferences, and business meetings. It owns close proximity to all the important litigation and business faculties as it is located at Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, Delhi.

The demand for neutral, efficient, and reliable alternate dispute resolution centers in India is already rising, therefore Statesman Chambers was launched to fulfill the business professionals’ needs at the present. The center already has the prime advantage of the location, moreover, it’s an independent property that made it stand-alone from the lot. It houses four unique, independent, and private chambers for arbitration, mediation, conferences, and other professional events & meetings. These meeting rooms have an access to a VIP lounge that offers a relaxed environment for informal meetings as well.

In the words of the editor in chief of The Statesman on the initiative taken:

“Since 1875, and in our role as purveyors of honest news and views, we have been serving the nation with our unbiased daily newspaper, The Statesman, published now from four centers in India. Today, we embark on a new venture. Alternate Dispute Resolution – principally arbitration and mediation – has become an important component of the justice delivery system, offering hope to litigants hamstrung by clogged court dockets. Such dispute resolution needs an ambient environment to be effective.”

The premium business center—Statesman chambers— is equipped with leading-edge conferencing, communication, and meeting amenities. The rooms’ seating capacity ranges between 15 and 30 people. The Boardroom facilities include advanced amenities for corporate and business meetings.

Significantly, the center has aided the need-of-the-hour by initiating hybrid meeting concepts amid the pandemic. The initiative blends physical meetings with virtual technology. These offerings cater to the remote working trends and also respect government restrictions on meeting sizes. A dedicated event coordinator and technical support team have been facilitated there to ensure that meetings are hassle-free.

Located on the ground floor of the iconic Statesman House building, it is an ideal place for networking and uninterrupted corporate meetings and conferences inside high-tech dynamic meeting rooms. The Arbitration center has given utmost priority to the client’s levels of privacy, professionalism, security, and comfort.

Specially designed for those who would like to take exclusivity a notch higher. The venue introduces a whole new world of customized facilities and personalized services. Excellent food and working meal services are available on demand. Over the rest, they serve complimentary tailored tea/coffee & cookies. The property’s elegant dining area enables small formal lunch and dinner events too.

High levels of precautions and practices have already been installed in the center for seamless hygiene and cleanliness. With the complete norms of social distancing to avoid any kind of contamination and disease spread, Statesman Chambers has set proper and strict guidelines in the light of the Covid19.