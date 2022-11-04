State Bank of India donate Electric vehicles to AIIMS

Under its Corporate Social Responsibility & “Go Green” Initiative, the State Bank of India donated 10 Electric vehicles to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi in an event held in the AIIMS campus in New Delhi on 3 November. On behalf of the Bank, Dinesh Khara, Chairman handed over the e-vehicles to Dr. M. Srinivas, Director, AIIMS, Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion Khara, reiterated the Bank’s commitment towards a sustainable environment and also emphasized the country’s commitment towards achieving a carbon-neutral status by 2070.

Khara complimented the Director of AIIMS, Dr. M.Srinivas for having taken up the environment-friendly initiative. He wished great success in this endeavor and thanked AIIMS for inviting SBI to be a partner in this green initiative. D

r. M. Srinivas, Director of AIIMS conveyed his thanks to SBI and added that these EVs will help in the reduction of carbon emissions and traffic congestion within the AIIMS campus.

He also said that this was a part of a number of initiatives planned by AIIMS for making AIIMS a green campus, which would benefit the patients, doctors, and all other employees as well as visitors to the facility.

Dr. Srinivas stated that these Go Green initiatives are part of an honest effort on the part of AIIMS to contribute to Mother Nature.

The function was also attended by Shri Neeraj Sharma, Senior Financial Advisor, and Dr. Anant Mohan, H.O.D. Pulmonary Medicine, Dr. Manish Singhal, H.O.D. Burn & Plastic Surgery & Shri R Gopinath, Deputy Secretary, from AIIMS.

From SBI, Kalpesh K. Avasia, Chief General Manager of New Delhi Circle, and General Managers A.S. Paul, Shri D.S. Rawat, and Rajesh Kumar Patel were also present on the occasion.