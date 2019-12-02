Springdales School, Dhaula Kuan celebrated its Annual Day and Prize Giving Function on Monday at the Hall of Peace and Friendship in the school premises based on the theme “The times they are a’ changing”.

Noted journalist, author, and columnist Vir Sanghvi and his wife Seema Goswami were the guests of honour.

The programme started with an invocation dedicated to the 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Dr A Sankara Reddy, Chairman, Board of Management, Springdales School welcomed the gathering and Dr Rajni Kumar, Chairperson, Springdales Education Society while Dr Jyoti Bose, Director, Springdales Schools and Officiating Principal Ritu Madan presented the Annual Report.

Presenting the awards to meritorious students for their excellence in Academic and Co-Curricular activities, Sanghvi said that the current generation was the luckiest so far living in an era of prosperity rather than scarcity. He urged all to seek ways to undo the past damages and act towards a progressive better world for all reminding them of the school ethos of community participation and celebrating diversity as global citizens. “It is always your next move,” he said.

The musical renditions of the school choir, ‘Khwaja mere Khwaja’, ‘Circle of Life’, and Punjabi Qawwali ‘Dum Mast Kalandar’ brought in the essence of rhythm, harmony, and eternal zest for life and positivity.

The highlight of the evening was the Senior School Ballet titled “The Times they are a’ changing” after the lyrics of the famous Bob Dylan song.

The vote of thanks was proposed by Dr Neerja Sharma, Manager, Managing Board, Springdales School.