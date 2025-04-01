Speaker Gupta announces names of MLAs elected to Delhi assembly financial committees

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Tuesday announced in the House the election of the members to the financial committees for the year 2025-2026.

According to the speaker, the members of the assembly who have been elected unopposed to the Public Accounts Committee are: Ajay Mahawar, Arvinder Singh Lovely, Atishi, Kailash Gahlot, Kuldeep Kumar, Raj Kumar Chauhan, Satish Upadhyay, Shikha Roy, and Virendra Singh Kadian.

The members elected to the committees on Government Undertakings are Aahir Deepak Chaudhary, Dr. Ajay Dutt, Dr. Anil Goyal, Gajender Drall, Kuldeep Solanki, Prem Chauhan, Raj Karan Khatri, Sanjeev Jha, and Tilak Ram Gupta.

The Committee on Estimates will have Gajender Singh Yadav, Harish Khurana, Imran Hussain, Kulwant Rana, Poonam Sharma, Sandeep Sehrawat, Sanjay Goel, Som Dutt, and Vishesh Ravi.

The Committees of the assembly play an important role in performing crucial and specific tasks delegated to it by the house. They are referred to as miniature houses and due to shortage of time at the assembly’s disposal and considering that it cannot give close consideration to all the legislative and other matters that come up before it, the committees have been evolved for timely completion of its work.