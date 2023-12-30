Soldiers rehearse for 75th R-Day parade amid biting cold at Kartavya Path

Amid the biting chill and foggy conditions, the country’s Defense and Security forces carried out the rehearsals for the upcoming Republic Day parade 2024 at the Kartavya Path, India Gate.

The soldiers, braving harsh weather and bad air quality were seen marching in line with the drumbeats in their uniforms rehearsing for the 75th Republic Day parade.

Despite the sharp chill, undeterred, the soldiers matched their steps displaying the unshaken character of the armed forces.

Every year the personnel from the Defence and Central Armed Police Forces take part in the Republic Day parade with full enthusiasm.Punjab Regiment Centre’s marching contingent bagged the title of the best amongst tri- services(Army, Navy & Air Force) , while CRPF contingent was adjudged as the best amongst the CAPF and auxiliary forces contingents.

For the last Republic Day parade, three panels of judges were appointed for assessing the performance of the marching contingents from tri- services and the contingents from CAPFs and other auxiliary forces and the tableaux of the different states and UTs including government departments and ministries.

Meanwhile, at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the French president will be visiting India as the chief guest for the 75th Republic Day celebrations.

As the event of national importance is getting closer, security agencies have started gearing up for the same.

Recently, on Thursday, the Delhi Police conducted a mock drill at a mall in East Delhi in view of the security preparedness for the up[coming new year festivities and the Republic Day celebrations.

The country will celebrate its 75th Republic Day on January 26, 2024, to mark the day of the Constitution coming in to effect.