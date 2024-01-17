City reels under biting cold despite minimum temp up by 2 notches

As Delhi continued to shiver amid biting cold wave conditions, the minimum temperature on Wednesday was a little above five degrees Celsius even as the sun provided some comfort to the residents shining bright during the day.

The minimum temperature in the city recorded at 5.7 degrees Celsius (two notches below season’s average), which was better as compared to Tuesday’s 3.5 degrees C.

However, the wind at up to a speed of 7.4 km/hr made people feel the chill, as the maximum temperature did not rise above 17.4 degrees Celsius, which was two points below the normal.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there was less fog on Wednesday morning as compared to the past couple of days consequently visibility too improved. “Fog mist in the morning and mainly clear sky” is how the weather agency’s report mentioned for the day.

For Thursday, the Met official has forecast moderate fog during morning hours while the minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to hover around 5 and 20 degrees Celsius, respectively, the weatherman added.

As for the air quality, the average Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi’s on Wednesday was recorded at 368, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), “The air quality is likely to be in Very Poor category from 18.01.2024 to 20.01.2024. The outlook for subsequent 6 Days: The air quality is likely to remain in the Very Poor to Poor category.”

Meanwhile, the Weather Department, in its daily weather update on Wednesday, has forecast a likelihood of dense to very dense fog and cold to severe cold day conditions to likely prevail over places in north India for the coming 4-5 days.