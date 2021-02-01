Delhi deputy chief minister and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia today said that his party will take legal action against the BJP for allegedly sharing a doctored video of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on social media over the Narendra Modi government’s controversial farm laws issue.

Sisodia charged that the BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Modi, have “lost” trust of the people. That is why the BJP has released a “doctored video” of CM Kejriwal on the agri laws issue. “They know that the Indian public places a lot of faith in Kejriwal. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will take legal action against the BJP,” he said.

Addressing a press conference, Sisodia said the BJP yesterday had tweeted a video claiming that Kejriwal had “supported” the three controversial farm laws. “This doctored video was created by selectively editing a long interview of Kejriwal and including fake bites at some places,” he said.

Sisodia presented before the media persons the “real interview” of Kejriwal along with the “doctored video”, highlighting the tampered parts in it. “Despite having their government at the Centre and in many states as well as having Modi as their leader, they (BJP) have lost people’s trust and hence their use of Kejriwal’s fake video to save the farm laws. Today, the BJP’s credibility is at all-time low and they have to use Kejriwal’s doctored statements to protect their farm laws”, he alleged.

The deputy CM said despite being in power, the BJP was feeling helpless as people have “lost trust” in the BJP leadership. Modi has enumerated the benefits of farm laws on several occasions, but farmers have understood that they are being “cheated”, he said. When the BJP could not explain the Centre’s farm laws to the farmers, “it started branding them traitors and Khalistanis”, he said.

“Then the BJP conducted a sponsored protest at the Red Fort, leading to disrespect to the national flag. Now, the Indian public has understood the BJP’s ill-intentions and does not believe in its conspiracies,” Sisodia said.

When the BJP’s theatrics didn’t work, it allegedly sent its goons to the Ghazipur border who attacked the farmers and their leader Rakesh Tikait, he said. “The BJP sent its goons to the Singhu border where they disrespected the Sikh community by throwing their turbans and attacking the protesting farmers. They tried to portray it as an attack by the locals, but, thankfully, the Indian public saw through their tactics,” he added.

Sisodia maintained that the AAP would not allow such “machinations” by the BJP and would take legal action against them.