Services at Delhi Metro’s Airport Express Line to remain affected

In view of the ongoing track maintenance work on the Airport Express Line (AEL) for increasing the operational speed of trains, the frequency of trains on the line may get slightly affected today.

The work will be done after 11 PM till the end of revenue service hours and up to 7 AM from the start of revenue service hours.

The frequency of metro trains during this time period is 15 minutes during regular service which may get delayed by another 5-7 minutes till November end this year.

As per Delhi Metro, regular announcements shall be made at stations and in trains accordingly to ensure that there is no inconvenience to passengers

“The maintenance work is expected to get completed by the end of November this year,” said DMRC spokesperson.