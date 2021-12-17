Scooty-borne snatchers drag Delhi woman for 100 metres

A CCTV footage of a woman being dragged behind a scooty for over 100 metres went viral on social media on Friday, yet again raising questions over the safety and security of the residents of the national capital.

The incident took place on Thursday evening when two scooty-borne men snatched a mobile phone from a 23-year-old woman in the Shalimar Bagh area.

The police said that a PCR call regarding the snatching incident was received at the Shalimar Bagh Police Station around 6.40 p.m.

On enquiry, it was revealed that at around 5.30 p.m., the victim, identified as Payal, 23, working in Fortis hospital as front office assistant was going home after her duty. When she reached a traffic signal near the hospital, two men suddenly came on a scooty and the pillion rider snatched her phone.

In a bid to stop the robbery, the woman held on to the jacket of the snatcher and was subsequently dragged along with scooty for over 100 metres and later fell down.

“The injured woman was taken to Fortis Hospital. After receiving treatment, she was discharged on the same day. She had sustained abrasion injuries on her knees,” an official said.

Soon after the incident, the police registered a case under sections 392 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, in a latest development, sources said that one of the snatchers has been apprehended by the police and efforts were being made to nab the second accused.

In the year 2021, 470 snatchers and 357 robbers were arrested or apprehended from the area out of which 89 have been arrested or apprehended by the Shalimar Bagh police station.

Further investigation into the case is going on, the police added.