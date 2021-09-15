Schools up to class 8 in Delhi to remain closed, says DDMA order

The Delhi government has issued a list of activities permitted from the intervening night of 15-16 September till the intervening night of 30 September-1 October.

However, all schools for students up to class 8 in Delhi will remain closed till further orders, according to a Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) order issued today.

The DDMA order said all other schools, colleges, training institutes and libraries for students in class 9 and above have been allowed to remain open with a 50 per cent seating capacity by observing the standard operating procedure (SOP) related to Covid-19.

The Delhi government had already reopened its schools for students in Classes 9 to 12 with a 50 seating capacity in a classroom.

The DDMA order also pointed out, “Online/distance learning shall continue to be permitted and should be encouraged.”

Restaurants and bars have been allowed to remain open up to 50 per cent of the seating capacity. The owners of these business establishments will, however, be responsible for strict adherence to the prescribed SOP.

The DDMA) order further said business-to-consumer exhibitions will be allowed to be held in Delhi from tomorrow onwards.

Such exhibitions and fairs can now be held in banquet halls, it added.