Rs 500 fine for not wearing masks in public places in Delhi

In view of the spike in fresh Covid-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi government today announced the re-imposition of a fine of Rs 500 on those found not wearing masks in public places with immediate effect.

The fine will not be applicable to persons travelling together in private four-wheeler vehicles.

The decision has been taken as the positivity rate of Covid-19 infection has been increasing in Delhi over the past fortnight.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had in its meeting on April 20 decided to make masks mandatory in public places. The DDMA held the meeting on Wednesday to discuss the present situation in wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

According to the Health and Family Welfare Department’s order on Friday, “A fine of Rs 500 for not wearing of face mask/cover in all public places in Delhi will be imposed from immediate effect till further orders in compliance of Notification dated February 26, 2022. Further, the fine under this provision of the notification will not be applicable to persons travelling together in private four-wheeler vehicles.”

The DDMA after examining all relevant facts related to the penal provisions for not adhering to Covid-19 protocols of wearing masks in public places decided to impose the fine with immediate effect.

Notably, 965 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi yesterday and a day before that the number of new Covid-19 cases in the national capital were 1,009. The active cases in the city have crossed the 3,000 mark.

Nearly three weeks ago, when Delhi witnessed a dip in the daily infections, the DDMA had issued an order removing the fine for not wearing masks. However, it had advised people to continue using them in crowded places.