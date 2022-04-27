Residents near Bhalswa landfill site complain of health problems; Gopal Rai seeks report from DPCC

Due to the thick smoke emanating from the Bhalswa landfill site in north Delhi, residents of nearby areas have started complaining of sore throat, itchy eyes, breathing problems and congestion.

The area caught fire on Tuesday and the the pollution levels have also soared in the area.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the air quality at the Dhirpur monitoring station, just 6 km from the landfill site, is currently under severe’ category.

The pollutant PM 2.5 was at 316 (severe) and PM 10 at 251 (poor), added SAFAR.

Besides, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday has also issued directions to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to investigate the landfill fire incident and submit a report within 24 hours.

Though the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, officials have said that the rising temperature these days allows the formation of methane gas at the dumpyard site which is extremely flammable.

According to the official, “It could have triggered a spark that led to this massive blaze.”

A school in the vicinity of the dumpyard has also been closed out of fear that the smoke might affect children’s health.

Meanwhile, due to the fire, Delhi’s Gyan Sarovar School has been temporarily closed

A massive fire broke out at North Delhi’s Bhalswa landfill on Tuesday.

According to Delhi Fire Service officials, smoke was reported around 5:00 pm that later spread into a massive fire.