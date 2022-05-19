Resident Doctors of LHMC to strike work from today

In view of intimidation and physical assault with the on-duty doctors, the Resident Doctors of Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) have announced to withdraw from all the services from today.

The decision follows an incident when the relatives of a patient assaulted resident doctors, including a female doctor, on May 18 night.

According to the doctors, these services include both routine as well as emergency.

The resident doctors have also shot off a letter to the Director LHMC regarding the same.

“On May 18, resident doctors, including a female doctor, have been intimidated and assaulted by a patient relative. Such brutal attacks and inhuman behaviour with life saviours is not acceptable,” stated doctors in the letter adding that they are withdrawing from all services with immediate effect.

Besides, the doctors have also asked to appoint separate bouncers for each high risk and vulnerable area.

The doctors have also demanded to form a Quick Response Team (QRT) with immediate effect along with strict implementation of one patient- one relative protocol in the hospitals.

Meanwhile, the resident doctors have asked for institutional FIR with arrest of all culprits with immediate effect and the registration of case under Delhi Medicare Service Personnel and Medicare.