Resident Doctors Associations call off strike

The Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) called off their strike on Thursday in response to the appeal and direction of the Supreme Court.

The RDA has been protesting, demanding justice for the woman postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor, who was brutally raped and murdered in West Bengal, and Central Protection Act (CPA) for healthcare professionals to ensure their safety.

The RDA, Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) also called off the strike.

In a statement, the RDA AIIMS, New Delhi said, “In the interest of the nation and in the spirit of public service, the RDA, AIIMS, New Delhi, has decided to call off 11-day strike. This decision comes in response to the appeal and direction of the Supreme Court. ”

“We extend our sincere appreciation to the Supreme Court for taking cognizance of the RG Kar Medical College incident and addressing the broader issue of safety and security for healthcare workers across the country. We also commend the formation of the National Task Force (NTF) to ensure that these concerns are addressed promptly and effectively,” it said.

The RDA AIIMS also urged the authorities to strictly adhere to the directives issued by the apex court.

“We appreciate the court’s directive that no punitive action be taken against the protesting doctors. We thank everyone who supported us in our pursuit of justice. Our commitment to our responsibilities remains steadfast, and we will continue to advocate for the rights and safety of healthcare workers through engagement with various authorities, ministries, institutional heads, members of the NTF, and the Supreme Court and our demand for CPA,” the statement said.

The AIIMS RDA further said, “Our primary responsibility- ‘patient care’ remains our utmost priority, and we are dedicated to upholding it. We stand united in our mission. We will continue our struggle through symbolic protest after duty hours till justice is served and implementation of safety guidelines.”

Notably, the AIIMS on Thursday urged the protesting resident doctors to resume their duties in the interest of patient care.

In a statement, the RDA, RML said, “In view of the developments with respect to our demands, and our concerns being addressed by the SC, we hereby declare the strike to be withheld.We hereby have decided to resume all our duties.”

“We have requested residents to resume services from 23rd August, 8 am onwards. However, we emphasise that our solidarity for the cause remains unwavering, and we will continue to support ongoing efforts to improve the safety and rights of our residents,” it said.

Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has decided to call off the strike following positive directions from the Chief Justice of India. ”We welcome the acceptance of our prayers for interim protections & the necessary steps to enhance security in hospitals. United, We will continue to fight legally,” it said in a statement.