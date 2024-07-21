Record 45% increase in violation of commercial vehicle permit in Delhi

The Delhi Traffic Police has recorded a significant rise in the number of prosecutions for permit violations regarding commercial vehicles in the city, the police on Sunday.

The violators include all types of commercial vehicles like taxis, mini trucks, trucks, etc., the police added.

According to the statistics released by the traffic police for the current year, from January 1 to June 15, as many as 20,009 violators were booked for driving without a proper commercial permit against last year’s 13,751 marking a 45 per cent rise in the number of challans issued by the traffic enforcement force.

Additionally, it identified the top ten circles where the most number of challans were issued and accordingly, a comprehensive study was conducted to facilitate selective enforcement for smooth traffic movement.

The circles include Kotwali where a maximum number of 1,406 challans were issued followed by Daryaganj 1,279, Civil Lines 1,263, Madhu Vihar 1,123, Lajpat Nagar 1,020 and five other circles.

According to the police, the surge in violation of permit by the vehicle owners is due to the stricter measures employed by them to ensure driving with permits and deployment of additional personnel for the smooth flow of traffic in the national capital.

Moreover, the Delhi Traffic Police is partnering with various stakeholders, including civic authorities and educational institutions, to raise awareness about the importance of adhering to traffic rules and regulations.

Public outreach programmes, awareness campaigns, and educational initiatives were being conducted to instill a sense of responsibility and civic duty among all road users, said Police.

It further added that this surge in prosecution is expected to continue as we aim to sustain the momentum of the enforcement drive.

The Delhi Traffic Police have vowed to maintain their focus on permit violations and other traffic rule infringements, with the ultimate goal of creating a safer and more orderly traffic environment in the city, it said in a press statement.

It has also urged citizens to prioritise safety and compliance with traffic laws while commuting on the city’s roads.

Everyone must respect traffic regulations, follow designated traffic flow directions, and contribute to creating a safer and more orderly environment for all.