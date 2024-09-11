Ramlila committee meets Delhi Mayor

A delegation of Shri Ramlila Committee met Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Mayor Shelly Oberoi and urged her to make necessary arrangements at the Ramlila Ground during Ramlila.

The Mayor gave instructions to the concerned departments to provide required civic facilities to make it a successful event.

The DEMS Department under the control of MCD has been directed to maintain the cleanliness during the festival at Ramlila ground including both the sides of the adjacent road, as per the MCD.

The Public Health Department will make the arrangements to spray pesticides at Ramlila Ground at regular intervals. Apart from this, the other associated arrangements like mobile dispensaries, toilets etc will also be made available, it said.

“The horticulture department of the corporation has been advised for making the arrangements of the service like, pruning of trees and plants, decoration of the stage with suitable plants,” civic body said.

The engineering department shall arrange the fixing and repairing of the roads, ground level stabilisation with required water sprinkling for an easy movement of the devotees, it said.

Also the arrangements for temporary street lights near the stage shall also be made available by the corporation, it added.