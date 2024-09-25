Delhi Mayor, MCD Commissioner direct waste management agencies to improve sanitation

Delhi Mayor Dr Shelly Oberoi and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi Commissioner Ashwani Kumar on Wednesday chaired an important meeting with private waste management agencies and directed them to enhance the sanitation system across the city.

Dr Oberoi directed the private concessionaires to take immediate and effective steps for improving door-to-door waste collection, increase auto tippers, and ensure proper maintenance of ‘Dhalao Ghars’ and waste collection points before the festivals.

The agencies were also asked to submit a detailed written report by Thursday to ensure accountability, and the said report shall outline how the sanitation services will be improved by October 10, an official statement said.

Advertisement

Waste management agencies have been asked to provide a comprehensive report on their available resources, including manpower, the number of waste disposal equipment including auto tippers, and other machinery.

Additionally, the Mayor directed the civic body officials to finalize the routing process for auto tippers by October 10 to streamline waste collection process and ensure more efficient service across the city.

Oberoi emphasized the urgency of improving sanitation, particularly in the Central Zone, Civil Lines, West Zone, Shahdara North, and Shahdara South Zones.

Concessionaires were instructed to increase auto tippers in these areas and ensure regular waste collection from streets and narrow lanes.

She warned that if there is no significant improvement in sanitation conditions before the festivals, strict action will be taken against non-compliant agencies, and added that no compromises will be tolerated with Delhi’s sanitation system.

The meeting was attended by Leader of the House Mukesh Goyal, Additional Commissioner Tariq Thomas, and other senior officials and private concessionaires.