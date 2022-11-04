Rajiv Gandhi Hospital employee rapes teenager in the hospital

A 17-year-old girl has been allegedly raped at the Rajiv Gandhi Hospital of GTB Enclave area by an employee of the hospital itself.

Surprisingly the accused is said to be a neighbour of the victim and both were known to each other.

A case was registered on the complaint of the victim and the accused have been arrested by the GTB Enclave police.

According to a police source, the family of the victim girl had reported the matter on Thursday.

During the investigation, the victim stated that the 25-year-old accused is his neighbour and they know each other. Because of the friendship they had, she went to meet the accused at the hospital on Thursday.

In the hospital, the accused took him to the hospital room number 117, where he allegedly raped her and threatened of dire consequences, if she reports the incident to anyone.

However, the victim informed the family members about the incident. The accused have been arrested in the matter and further action is being taken.