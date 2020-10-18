A promising teenage Judoka was raped by her senior inside a car bearing a sticker of ‘BJP Goraksha Samiti ‘ and also BJP’s flag in TP Nagar area of district Meerut on Friday.

Accused Pulkit Saini (20) has been arrested on the complaint of the girl’s father and a case of rape has been registered against him at the TP Nagar police station.

According to police, the victim girl (15) was on way to the college on her scooty for Judo practice on Friday evening. Pulkit, who was her senior at Judo classes stopped her near a shopping complex. The victim and Pulkit used to practise Judo together on the ground of a college in the TP Nagar area. He asked the girl to park her scooty at the complex and said that they can go together in his car from there.

The girl agreed and went with him in the car. But instead of going to the college he drove the car to a secluded place and raped her inside the vehicle. He also threatened her of dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident.

The traumatized girl narrated the incident to her parents when she reached home on Friday night. The family was in a state of shock and indecisive of what stand to take. But when her condition deteriorated on Saturday night she was admitted to a hospital by the family members and the matter was reported to the police following which Pulkit was arrested.

“On the basis of the FIR lodged by the father of victim girl, a minor, police have arrested accused Pulkit Saini late night on Saturday,” said Dinesh Kumar, SHO of TP Nagar police station.

Also, a team of forensic experts visited the spot and collected pieces of evidence from there including the car in which the incident reportedly occurred, he added.

The car, in which the victim was allegedly raped, is having a BJP flag and a sticker of the party’s Goraksha Samiti. Sources claim that Pulkit was actively involved in activities related to Goraksha (cow protection).

City President of BJP Mukesh Singhal, however, said that Pulkit has nothing to do with the BJP. He said that the accused was using the party flag and sticker of Goraksha Samiti fraudulently.