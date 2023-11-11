Rain reduced Delhi pollution by 50%, too early to talk about its impact: Gopal Rai

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Saturday said though the pollution levels have come down by 50 per cent following rain and increased wind speed, it was too early to estimate its impact in the coming days.

He, however, admitted that rain and wind dispersed the pollution to a significant extent, as now it was down to 225 from 450.

Meanwhile, the city recorded an average air quality index (AQI) of 220 at 4 pm, registering a significant improvement from the last couple of days, according to the daily bulletin by the Central Pollution Control Board(CPCB).

However, the city’s air is still reeling under the ‘poor’ category, it said.

On Friday, Rai had written to Uttar Pradesh Transport Minister Daya Shankar Singh for action on the plying of non-destined vehicles in Delhi from UP’s border in wake of the air pollution situation.

The Delhi government has postponed its decision to implement the car rationing scheme. It will review the air quality situation after Diwali and then a call on the scheme may be taken if a dip in the air quality is observed.