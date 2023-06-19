Rain brings respite to National Capital from scorching heat

Rains in parts of Delhi on Monday brought respite to the residents from the scorching heat, resulting in a drop in the maximum temperature.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rainfall recorded in the city during the past nine hours ending at 5:30 pm was 4.4 mm. Rainfall recorded during the past 24 hours ending at 8:30 am was 4.5 mm.

The spell of rain resulted in a dip in temperature as the maximum temperature was recorded at 34.5 degrees Celsius, four degrees below normal.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 25.5 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal. Parts of the National Capital also received light rainfall on Monday morning.

For Tuesday, the IMD has forecast a partly cloudy sky with light rain and thundershowers in the National Capital accompanied with gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph).