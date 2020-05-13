The Railway Ministry will remain sealed for two days (Thursday and Friday) as one of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, who had visited the office a week ago, tested coronavirus positive on Wednesday.

According to the railway officials, intensive santisation will be carried out in the building.

“One of our RPF personnel today (Wednesday) tested Covid-19 positive,” RPF Director General Arun Kumar told IANS.

The personnel had visited the Railway Ministry office a week ago, he said and added, as per the standard protocol, his contact tracing had been initiated.

Kumar said 70 RPF personnel had tested Covid-19 positive. Of them, 30 had been cured, he added.