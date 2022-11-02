Punjab & Sind Bank celebrates Vigilance Awareness Week

Punjab & Sind Bank is celebrating Vigilance Awareness Week (VAW) from 31.10.2022 to 06.11.2022 with the central theme “Corruption-free India for a developed Nation”.

The celebrations commenced with the pledge ceremony in the Board Room of the Bank at Head Office Rajendra Place New Delhi, where the “Integrity Pledge” was administered to the staff, by the worthy MD & CEO, Executive Directors, and Chief Vigilance Officer.

Further, an exclusive program was held at the Bank’s Staff Training College (STC), Rohini Delhi, which was graced by the presence of dignitaries: Suresh N Patel (Central Vigilance Commissioner), Arvinda Kumar (Vigilance Commissioner), P Daniel (Secretary – Central Vigilance Commission) along with the MD & CEO of the Bank Swarup Kumar Saha, the Executive Director – Kollegal V Raghvendra, the Executive Director – Dr. Ram Jass Yadav, and the Chief Vigilance Officer – Vijay Kumar Tyagi.

On this occasion, Suresh N Patel (Central Vigilance Commissioner) enlightened the staff with his vision and highlighted the importance of technological changes endeavoring comfort to the field functionaries and customers. He emphasized systemic improvements and reviewed processes and products as per customers’ needs.

Arvinda Kumar (Vigilance Commissioner) elaborated on the shift from Punitive Vigilance to Preventive Vigilance. He emphasized transparency, and ease of systems/processes to eliminate chances of corruption and urged the field functionaries to believe in the vigilance setup of the Bank.

P Daniel (Secretary – Central Vigilance Commission) shared the Commission’s initiatives on Preventive Vigilance, and emphasized timely justice, “Justice delayed is justice denied”.

The MD & CEO highlighted the recent achievements of the Bank in all the related domains.

Further, they launched the following Bank in-house Portals in presence of the dignitaries from CVC:

1. Staff Accountability Portal

2. Pre-Approved Personal Loan Portal (PAPL)

3. Return Submission Monitoring Portal (RSMP)

4. NPA Module

Various activities across the Bank shall be organized throughout PAN India, as a part of celebrations during this Vigilance Awareness Week.