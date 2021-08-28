Puducherry reports 67 new cases to its coronavirus tally, test positivity rate at 1.25 per cent

Puducherry has reported 67 new cases on Saturday, further adding to its coronavirus tally.

The new cases in the Union Territory were identified at the end of the examination of 5,374 samples and were spread over Puducherry 40, Karaikal 10, Yanam 2 and Mahe 15. With this, the overall tally of COVID cases in the UT has gone up to 1,23,298.

G Sriramulu, the Director of Health said that 136 patients have recovered and were discharged during the last 24 hours while the number of overall recoveries stood at 1,20,790.

One more person succumbed to the viral infection pushing the toll to 1,810. The deceased, a male patient aged 68 years, hailed from Karaikal and had comorbidity of diabetes.

Sriramulu said the department of health has so far tested 16.27 lakh samples and has found 13.81 lakh out of them to be negative.

He said the test positivity rate was 1.25 per cent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.47 per cent and 97.97 per cent respectively.

Active patients were 688 of whom 158 were in hospitals and the remaining 540 patients were in home isolation.

On the vaccination front, the Director of Health said 38,106 health care workers and 23,000 front line workers have been vaccinated against the pandemic so far. The Department has vaccinated 5.62 lakh people coming under the category of either senior citizens or those above 45 years with comorbidities so far.

In all 7.99 lakh people including those who received the second vaccination have been covered so far.