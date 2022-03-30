Protest against Kejriwal’s remarks on ‘The Kashmir Files’, 70 detained

Delhi Police today detained around 70 people for creating ruckus outside the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the national capital following the protest by the BJP workers against Kejriwal’s recent remarks on ‘The Kashmir Files’ movie in the Delhi Assembly.

The protest was led by the Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha over the Chief Minister’s recent remarks in the Assembly on ‘The Kashmir Files’ movie. These remarks were deemed against the Kashmiri Pandit community by the right-wingers.

BJP Yuva Morcha protesters reached the CM’s residence around 11.30 AM. Around 150-200 protestors started shouting slogans and started creating a ruckus. Around 1 PM, some of the protestors breached two barricades and reached outside the CM House. The protesters were infuriated by Kejriwal’s remarks on ‘The Kashmir Files’ in the Delhi Assembly. They also wanted the movie to be tax-free in Delhi.

The protesters were led by BJP Yuva Morcha’s national secretary Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga and its national president Tejasvi Surya. They started marching from the IP College to the Chief Minister’s residence.

Confirming the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police Sagar Singh Kalsi told the agencies that the protesters who breached the barricades, “were carrying a small box of paint from which they threw paint outside the door”. Kalsi informed the media that In the imbroglio, a boom barrier arm and a CCTV camera were damaged.

The senior police officer further informed that the police team immediately removed them from the spot and detained around 70 persons. “Legal action is being initiated,” he added.

Meanwhile, the AAP leaders are accusing the personnel of Delhi Police for their alleged inaction during the incident and alleged that the BJP was “trying to kill Arvind Kejriwal”.

AAP leader Raghav Chaddha alleged that the BJP was unable to digest its defeat in Punjab and has now come down to low-level politics. “The attack on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ji’s residence by BJP goons is highly condemnable. In the presence of police, these goons broke barricades and CCTV cameras,” Chaddha said. While the BJPYM’s leaders — Bagga and Surya — alleged that Kejriwal should tender an apology for his comments against the Kashmiri Hindus.