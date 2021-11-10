Private e-vehicle charging station at just Rs 2,500 possible after a subsidy, says minister

The Delhi government will provide a subsidy of Rs 6,000 to the first 30,000 applicants for setting up a private charging station for light electric vehicles (EVs), reducing its cost to just Rs 2,500 each.

This was announced by Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot at a press conference here on Tuesday. He also launched a single-window facility for the installation of private charging stations. Anyone seeking to install one’s own charging station can do so by approaching the authorities concerned through Discom portals or by calling a helpline number.

He said only 1 sq-foot area of space is required for an LEV AC charger and 2 sq-feet area for an AC-001 charger. A DC-001 charger can be installed in a 2 sq-metre area having a height of 2 metres. Both kinds of chargers can be wall-mounted and will be useful mainly for two-wheelers and three-wheelers, Gahlot informed. But fleet operators can use a DC-001charger for cars also.

He pointed out that once an application is cleared, an electric vehicle charge would be installed within seven days.

An applicant can opt for a new power connection for reduced EV power billing if he or she does not want to use the existing connection for installing an EV charger.

Gahlot said, “The Delhi government is endeavouring to make Delhi the EV capital of India under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The facility of getting installed a private charging station will end the uncertainties associated with buying an EV in Delhi.”

According to Delhi Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) Vice-Chairman Jasmine Shah, the national capital will have the single-window facility for installation of private chargers at shopping malls, offices, residential societies, colleges and other such places for the first time in the country.

The power consumption through these EV charging points will be billed at Rs 4.5 per unit, the minister added.