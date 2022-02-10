Prez Kovind opens Rashtrapati Bhavan’s Annual “Udyanotsav”, Mughal Gardens to open for public from Saturday

President Ram Nath Kovind opened the annual “Udyanotsav” of Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday.

The main attraction of this year’s “Udyanotsav” will be 11 varieties of Tulips which are expected to bloom in phases during February. Flower Carpets in magnificent designs will also be on display in the Central Lawns.

The dominant colour scheme of this year’s ornamental flowers is white, yellow, red and orange. A small cactus corner has also been landscaped along with some air purifying plants in the gardens.