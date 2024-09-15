Power disconnected to Burari bus depot due to non payment on bills: Yadav

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Devender Yadav on Sunday claimed that the power connection of the Burari DTC Bus Depot has been disconnected for non-payment of bills.

He added that due to disconnection of power, buses have been parked without operating services with the drivers and conductors feeling helpless at the deterioration of the once robust Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).

Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot should answer why things came to such a sorry pass in the DTC, he said.

Yadav alleged that the AAP government ruined DTC, which had been left behind in a healthy state by the Congress Government, transporting over 35 lakh passengers daily.

He added that in the last 10 years, the numbers of DTC buses have come down drastically, and most of the present fleet of buses still running, were purchased by the Congress Government, which have outlived their life span.

Yadav said that Delhi now requires nearly 20,000 buses to cater to the burgeoning population as most people depend on the DTC buses, but DTC presently operates only a fleet of 4536 buses out of which 2966 runs on CNG and 1570 are electric.

Further alleging the AAP of corruption, Yadav claimed that Delhi Congress had earlier exposed the corruption in the purchase and maintenance contracts for 1000 DTC buses to the tune of Rs 4288 crore, and had demanded a probe by the CBI, and the Home Ministry had ordered a CBI probe, following which the move to purchase new buses was shelved.