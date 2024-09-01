Pollution has gone down in Delhi, claims Gopal Rai

Delhi Environment Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Gopal Rai, on Sunday, claimed that the pollution in the city has gone down, thanks to the long-term action plan made by the government leading to a 45 per cent reduction in the pollution.

He said the action plan to ensure round-the-clock electricity, the introduction of electric buses, and the planting of more trees has resulted in reduced pollution.

In a statement to the media, Rai claimed that the green cover of Delhi has increased, and polluting industries were identified and asked to switch to CNG for power.

“We have made all the polluting industries switch to CNG. The green belt in Delhi has been increased from 20 per cent to 23.6 per cent. Lakhs of trees have been planted. A polluting thermal power plant in Delhi has been shut down. The result of these measures is that since our government has come to power, pollution has been decreasing,” he added.

Speaking on the winter pollution, the AAP leader said the Delhi government is making a winter action plan and would ask for suggestions from the BJP and Congress. “The Delhi government has been working continuously for 12 months, this time I am writing a letter to the people of the BJP and the Congress party tomorrow. I request them to tell us if they have any suggestions, we will also include that in the winter action plan,” Rai said.

Earlier on August 16, the Delhi environment minister held a meeting with the Delhi Pollution Control Committee and Environment Department to prepare the winter action plan against air pollution in the national capital.

Along with this, a joint action plan is to be prepared on 14 main focus points by meeting with all 33 departments concerned.