The passing-out parade followed by oath taking ceremony of 21st batch of DANIPS (Prob.) Officers was held at Adarsh Hall, Police Head Quarters today where Rakesh Asthana, Commissioner of Police, Delhi was the Chief Guest.

The three officers were inducted into services after successfully completing their one-year basic training.

The CP, Delhi congratulated the 3 officers for successfully completing their basic training emphasizing the importance of physical fitness and drill practice for all police personnel irrespective of ranks, for effective and efficient police working.

The zeal and enthusiasm of all these officers, who got through UPSC for induction in DANIPS while working in different services is commendable, said the CP.

The CP, Delhi called upon them to learn basic fundamentals of police working assiduously during this practical training so that they would become effective supervisory officers.

The non-conventional and specialized crimes like cyber crime, terrorism, drugs and extremism are a challenge and police personnel are required to tackle them by working hard on analyzing crime trends/patterns by adapting to new technologies with optimal use in investigation, evidence gathering and follow-up in the court of law, the CP underlined.

The importance of proactive policing i.e. involving community to fight crime and weaning away those who have criminal inclination was reiterated.

Besides, the CP, Delhi exhorted them to involve general public to participate in policing as it would not only make them our eyes & ears, but they also become force multipliers.

Three DANIPS (Prob.) officers, Sandeep, P Abhinandan and Firoj Alam were inducted after completing their basic training from Delhi Police Academy.

During training, in addition to law and police procedures they have been imparted knowledge of wide spectrum of topics useful for their day to day working such as police science, computer science, cyber crime, criminology, personality development etc