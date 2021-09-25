Partially cloudy Delhi experiences ‘good’ air day

It was a partially cloudy sky in Delhi on Saturday with the MeT forecasting moderate rains in the national capital and its surrounding region.

Till 9.30 a.m. India Meteorological Department (IMD) website showed 90 per cent relative humidity. Delhi’s air quality was 95 AQI at Anand Vihar, ITO 73 and Pusa 62. All three figures fall under the “satisfactory” category and areas on the outskirts of the national capital like Najafgarh recorded 46 that is “good”, according to CPCB (Centre for Pollution Control Board).

“There is a chance of light to moderate rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining areas,” a met official said, adding that the intensity of rain will start reducing from Monday with no rain was expected on Wednesday.

There is currently a “yellow” alert for Saturday and Sunday, which indicates a low-level weather activity, mainly for light showers.

The maximum temperature was expected to hover around 33 degrees Celsius, the minimum was recorded at 25 degrees celsius.

With Friday evening rain, the Safdarjung Observatory recorded 4.1 mm of rain, taking the monthly quota of rain (413.3 mm) short by just 4 mm. Similar drizzles are expected to lash Delhi-NCR till next week.

Ayanagar station received the most rain last evening at 11.8mm, followed by Ridge at 11mm.